Softball sweeps Barton

Freshman, Miranda Nester, swings at a pitch. (File Photo)

Freshman, Miranda Nester, swings at a pitch. (File Photo)

Freshman, Miranda Nester, swings at a pitch. (File Photo)

Amberley Taylor, Editor
March 26, 2018

The Seward County Lady Saints softball team defeated Barton on Sunday, March 25, causing them to remain undefeated in conference play.

Sophomore, Monique Ashley, started the first game pitching, striking out 15 batters and only allowing one hit. In the first game, the Lady Saints came away with 14 hits, three of which came from sophomore, Kaitlin Ammermann.

Seward scored eight runs in the game, while Barton was unable to score at all. The Lady Saints won the first game, 8-0.

In the second game, freshman Jordan Cordrey started on the pound, striking out six batters and giving up seven runs on eight hits. After Cordrey pitched 6.2 innings, Ashley came in for her relief. Seward ended the second game with nine hits.

Barton came out stronger in the second game, leading 3-0, before the Lady Saints scored seven runs to take the lead. Barton added another four runs, while seward added to more to win the game, 9-7.

The Lady Saints will travel to El Dorado to compete against Butler on Wednesday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

