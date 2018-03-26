Softball sweeps Barton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Seward County Lady Saints softball team defeated Barton on Sunday, March 25, causing them to remain undefeated in conference play.

Sophomore, Monique Ashley, started the first game pitching, striking out 15 batters and only allowing one hit. In the first game, the Lady Saints came away with 14 hits, three of which came from sophomore, Kaitlin Ammermann.

Seward scored eight runs in the game, while Barton was unable to score at all. The Lady Saints won the first game, 8-0.

In the second game, freshman Jordan Cordrey started on the pound, striking out six batters and giving up seven runs on eight hits. After Cordrey pitched 6.2 innings, Ashley came in for her relief. Seward ended the second game with nine hits.

Barton came out stronger in the second game, leading 3-0, before the Lady Saints scored seven runs to take the lead. Barton added another four runs, while seward added to more to win the game, 9-7.

The Lady Saints will travel to El Dorado to compete against Butler on Wednesday, March 28 at 2 p.m.