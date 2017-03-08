The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Filed under Showcase, UpClose

Patrick Smith

The question everyone is wanting to know.. what are you doing with your life? Freshman - Undecided

Brynn Grieshaber, co-editorMarch 8, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Honestly I don’t know what I’ve been doing with my life. I have been trying to focus on enjoying myself more and becoming a  better person. I’m going to school, so one day I can be in the medical field, because I want to be able to help people and I want to actually have a job that gives a purpose, and that I’m actually helping people and benefiting their lives.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Other stories filed under Showcase

Lady Saints make it to the Championship game
Lady Saints make it to the Championship game
Lady Saints head to second round
Lady Saints head to second round
“We Are America!”
“We Are America!”
Saints drop four games
Saints drop four games
Jordan Gardea
Jordan Gardea

Other stories filed under UpClose

Jordan Gardea
Jordan Gardea
Diego Becerril
Diego Becerril
Jorge Echauri
Jorge Echauri
Brianna Perez
Brianna Perez
Sergio Peregrino
Sergio Peregrino
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Patrick Smith

    Sports

    Lady Saints make it to the Championship game

  • Patrick Smith

    Sports

    Lady Saints head to second round

  • Patrick Smith

    News

    “We Are America!”

  • Patrick Smith

    Baseball

    Saints drop four games

  • Patrick Smith

    UpClose

    Jordan Gardea

  • Patrick Smith

    Softball

    Seward Splits

  • Patrick Smith

    SC Life

    Is makeup a big part of your life?

  • Patrick Smith

    Showcase

    Pancake Day 2017

  • Patrick Smith

    Sports

    Lady Saints bag 9-0 win

  • Patrick Smith

    UpClose

    Diego Becerril

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Patrick Smith