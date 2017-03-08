UpClose Filed under Showcase

Patrick Smith

The question everyone is wanting to know.. what are you doing with your life? Freshman - Undecided

“Honestly I don’t know what I’ve been doing with my life. I have been trying to focus on enjoying myself more and becoming a better person. I’m going to school, so one day I can be in the medical field, because I want to be able to help people and I want to actually have a job that gives a purpose, and that I’m actually helping people and benefiting their lives.”

