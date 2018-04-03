Crusader Logo gets a Makeover

Crusader News unveils a new masthead and social media icons. SCCC graphic design student Taycee Ruiz created the design. She made a t-shirt design such as this one, as well as the new header that you'll find at the top of the website. Check out the new social media icons on our facebook, instagram and twitter pages.

The Crusader logo just got a makeover! The Crusader is a student run newspaper. Students produce all of the content and Crusader News wanted the logo to reflect that, so they asked the Seward County Community College graphic design classes for help.

Four students submitted original logo designs. Their designs were showcased and put up for SCCC students to vote. The end result was a fresh new logo that starts a new chapter for not only Crusader News, but the whole student body.

Involving the students in the voting process as well as the actual designing of the logo was important to the editor.

“We chose to have students vote because we’re a student run paper and we want all students to contribute to the newspaper and to like what they see.”Amberley Taylor, Satanta freshman, said.

Taylor felt that the logo needed to be spruced up to catch the attention of the student body.

“The previous design was really simple and [Crusader News] wanted something with more vibrant colors that would attract attention,” Taylor added.

The idea of updating the logo was echoed by the previous editor and current member of the news staff.

“I honestly think it’s awesome that the logo is being changed because it was pretty simple and boring. We’ve had many changes in the newspaper from going to online only and switching from night classes to day class. It fits right in.” Angelica Alfaro, Liberal sophomore, said.

Crusader mastheads through the ages:

This Crusader header is from 1969. This logo puts "Seward County Community Junior College" at the fore front of the newspaper. The name circles around 1967, the year The Crusader began publishing as a newsletter. In 1975, "The Crusader" was printed in bold lettering with a knight riding a horse in the middle. This Crusader logo is from 1979. The focal point of the logo is a man running with a diploma in hand. This Crusader logo is from 1993. "Crusader" takes center stage in a bold dark green with the intention of grabbing the students attention. In 1998, The Crusader logo featured a knight crusading on a horse with a shield in hand. In 2008, cut outs that feature the student body are placed on each side of "Crusader". By 2015 The Crusader logo showcased "Crusader" in a thin bold font with the full name of the college at the bottom. This logo is from 1970 and features a knight on a horse crusading to battle. Prev 1 of 8 Next

Crusader has had a lot of masthead changes throughout its almost 50 year span. Most have included a knight of some kind. Click on the gallery above to see some mastheads from the past.