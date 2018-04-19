Softball defeats Barton

Lady Saint sophomore, Sage Harrison led the SCCC softball team to yet another conference win after tying the single-season home run record. Seward defeated the Barton Cougars during Sophomore Night on Thursday, April 18 by scores of 6-3 and 17-6.

During the sweep, Harrison hit yet another two home runs to earn her 19th home run of the season. Harrison, with 32 career home runs, is now only three shy of the Lady Saint softball record of 35 career home runs.

The Lady Saints will continue the rest of their season on the road against Butler Community College on Saturday, April 19, beginning at 2 p.m.