The student news site of Seward County Community College
Sophomore%2C+Sage+Harrison+earned+her+32+home+run+of+her+career%2C+tying+the+single+season+home+run+record+%2819%29+.+Harrison+is+now+three+short+of+the+career+high+home+run+record.
Sophomore, Sage Harrison earned her 32 home run of her career, tying the single season home run record (19) . Harrison is now three short of the career high home run record.

Sophomore, Sage Harrison earned her 32 home run of her career, tying the single season home run record (19) . Harrison is now three short of the career high home run record.

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Sophomore, Sage Harrison earned her 32 home run of her career, tying the single season home run record (19) . Harrison is now three short of the career high home run record.

Softball defeats Barton

Amberley Taylor, Editor

April 19, 2018

Lady Saint sophomore, Sage Harrison led the SCCC softball team to yet another conference win after tying the single-season home run record. Seward defeated the Barton Cougars during Sophomore Night on Thursday, April 18 by scores of 6-3 and 17-6.

During the sweep, Harrison hit yet another two home runs to earn her 19th home run of the season. Harrison, with 32 career home runs, is now only three shy of the Lady Saint softball record of 35 career home runs.

The Lady Saints will continue the rest of their season on the road against Butler Community College on Saturday, April 19, beginning at 2 p.m.

Yesenia Soto
St. Pierre the Saints Softball left fielder in both games hit the ball down the middle in between shortstop and second base. St. Pierre helped score many runs in the second game.

Sage Harrison, sophomore from St. Helens, Oregon, went down in SCCC Softball history in the Barton Cougar game. Harrison is now tied for the most home runs in a single season.
Jordan Cordrey, freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, pitched for the second game against the Barton Cougars. The Saints Softball team won the second game 17-6.
Corrina Porras, freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, got an out in third base. Porras threw the ball to first base where they got another out.

 

Yesenia Soto
Paige St. Pierre, sophomore from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, got the lead off third base to see where the ball is hit. St. Pierre either has to tag up to third base or steal home and score.

 

Other stories filed under Showcase

Koons to directly enter KU School of Pharmacy
Koons to directly enter KU School of Pharmacy
Metal doesn’t break
Metal doesn’t break
Softball sweeps Northwest KS Technical College
Softball sweeps Northwest KS Technical College
Fortnite takes over campus, even life for some students
Fortnite takes over campus, even life for some students
Women in Robotics
Women in Robotics

Other stories filed under Softball

Softball sweeps Northwest KS Technical College
Softball sweeps Northwest KS Technical College
Softball loses first conference double header
Softball loses first conference double header
Softball sweeps Barton
Softball sweeps Barton
Lady Saints Softball remains undefeated in conference
Lady Saints Softball remains undefeated in conference
Saints Softball run rules Pratt
Saints Softball run rules Pratt

The Crusader • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in