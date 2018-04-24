“What were you wearing?” survivor art exhibit comes to SCCC

"What were you wearing" is an art exhibit that showcases the clothing assault victims wore the day of their attack. The exhibit was brought to SCCC by the Liberal Rape Crisis Center and Domestic Violence Services.

As part of sexual assault awareness month, LARC DVS (Liberal area Rape Crisis Center & Domestic Violence Services) brought a sexual assault survivor exhibit to Seward County Community College.

This exhibit, called “What were you wearing?” started in 2013 at the University of Arkansas. The project was created by Jen Brockman and Dr. Mary Wyandt-Hiebert. It was inspired by a poem titled “What I was Wearing” by Dr. Mary Simmerling.

The exhibit, put on display in the Shank Humanities building, shows outfits of sexual assault survivors. Each outfit recalls the event of each victim’s attack. SCCC LARC DVS campus advocate, Maria Munoz decided to bring the exhibit to Seward.

“I brought it to SCCC because I wanted to raise awareness to students and staff,” Munoz said.

Dean of students, Annette Hackbarth-Onson sees a powerful, yet painful impression about the exhibit.

“The awareness and empathy that it generates helps us to be more sensitive and this is important. These are representations of real people,” Onson said.

An exhibit that brings this much emotions and awareness to people can be a powerful thing.

George Salinas, visitor of this exhibit, expressed that the exhibit itself brought him feelings of sadness and even anger.

“It’s really sad because it doesn’t matter what the person was wearing. As you can see, they were wearing things like pajamas and jeans and even cargo shorts. It makes me mad how low people go to to attack people like this,” Salinas said.

This exhibit has a message to convey and both Munoz and Onson hope it will get through to people of the campus and community.

“Sexual assault is something that can happen to anyone and I think as a community, it is important to take action and support victims,” Munoz stated.

Onson hopes that this can be a time for reflection for all students and faculty.

“These are human beings that have been harmed and the display a brief snippet of their stories. Too often in our society we focus on external things such as what they were wearing to somehow desensitized ourselves to something that is deeply traumatic. It also makes us to be ever-mindful of the presence of sexual violence and the need to prevent it.”