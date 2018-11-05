Lady Saints start successful in Pizza-Hut classic

The Lady Saints defeated the No. 10 Western Nebraska Cougars on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Greenhouse. Seward finished with a win, 74-64 .

The Lady Saints defeated the No. 10 Western Nebraska Cougars on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Greenhouse. Seward finished with a win, 74-64 .

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Seward County Lady Saints dominated over the weekend, beating the Western Nebraska Cougars on Friday and the Bethany College Junior Varsity on Saturday, giving Head Coach, Austin Mefford his first career win and starting the season at 2-0.

The No. 10 Lady Saints began their season with a close game against a NJCAA National Tournament team, Western Nebraska. The anxiousness from the Lady Saints caused them to trail at the beginning of the game before scoring seven straight points and cutting the lead to one. The Cougars quickly fought back and went into halftime with the lead, 33-31.

Seward forced three turnovers to begin the second half and tie the game at 33. The teams continued trading points for most of the half before SCCC went on a 7-0 run. The run wasn’t enough as the Cougars cut the lead back to just two. Seward led 59-51 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter before sophomore Sidney Tinner scored two free-throws to allow the saints to win by 10, 74-64.

Next up for the Lady Saints was the Bethany College Swedes JV. Seward scored eight consecutive points before the Swedes finally were able to score. Bethany and Seward kept trading points, but Seward was able to lead the first quarter, 20-11.

The Lady Saints began the second quarter with a 9-0 run to increase their lead to 20 points. SCCC continued to put up points and went into halftime leading, 44-15.

Seward kept a 48-point lead the whole third quarter and led 73-25. The Lady Saints shut down the Swedes with a 22-11 run to win the game, 95-36.

The Lady Saints will continue playing in the Pizza Hut Classic on Nov. 9 as they take on No. 15 South Plains College at 6 p.m. Fans are asked to fill the greenhouse in all-black apparel for Black Out night.