Pick your Men’s NJCAA basketball winner

Crusader Staff|March 18, 2019

Just like the NCAA tournament, Crusader has put together a chance for you to predict the men’s tournament. This interactive bracket allows you to guess and choose your own winners of the tournament. Go to this link to play. Brackets close tonight. 

The Saints play Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. in Hutchinson for the second round of action.

Fans can find the game online at NJCAA TV through this link: NJCAA TV  The paywall charges $12.99 per tournament, or $19.99 for a championship season pass.

