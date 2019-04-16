SCCC students get accepted into pharmacy school
April 16, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The idea of attending college for six years might seem like more of a punishment than a reward to most, but for Seward County Community College sophomore pre-pharmacy majors Karlo Flores and Huy Cam, their dreams of an extended education have just become a reality.
After completing a rigorous application process, both Flores and Huy were recently accepted into their school of choice: the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.
“First, you have to be accepted into the school itself. You also have to take the PCAT, which is basically a readiness test for pharmacy school,” Flores said. “There’s an application called the PharmCAS that you have to complete as well.”
Once they had made it through the application process, both students were required to attend interviews with staff and pharmacy students currently enrolled in the program.
“The interview itself was pretty straightforward. I basically talked about myself and why I chose to pursue pharmacy,” Cam said.
Typically, most students who attend pharmacy school transfer from a four-year university, but since Flores and Cam both met the requirements, they were accepted into the program anyway.
“This was certainly an impressive commitment for both students–they competed for a limited number of spaces in the program against people with bachelor’s degrees and even doctorates,” William Bryan, chemistry instructor and math and science division chair, said.
“It’s not that typical to be accepted straight out of community college, but if you have a good record and all of the prerequisites, then you can have just as much of a chance,” Flores explained.
The news of his acceptance came as bit of a surprise to Flores, who worried that, despite his experience with research and extracurriculars at SCCC, he wouldn’t be accepted.
“I was paranoid that I would fail to get into any of the schools I had applied to, so when I was accepted into all of them, I was ecstatic,” Flores said. “Pharmacy school is a professional school, and it costs upwards of $150,000, so I ultimately chose to go to KU because of the cost.”
Since Flores and Huy will be able to transfer directly from SCCC to KU’s School of Pharmacy, they’ll also be able to graduate early and begin their careers as soon as possible.
“I was happy to find out that I was accepted because going straight to pharmacy school will allow me to finish two years early,” Cam said. “As of now, when I graduate I want to become a clinical pharmacist at a hospital or clinic.”
“I’m happy about what’s happened, but I’m restless–I’m ready to get it started. When I’m finished, I want to go into hospital pharmacy, and then move towards clinical administration,” Flores said.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Cheyenne Miller was born and raised in southwest Kansas and is currently a sophomore majoring in English. After SCCC, she plans to transfer to Wichita...
Annette Meza is 18 years old and was born and raised in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Liberal High School and plans to attend SCCC for two years...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.