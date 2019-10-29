Saint basketball preview night is slam dunk

Crusader|October 29, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






At the annual Saints Bookstore Preview Night tonight, the Saint’s basketball teams will give fans the entertainment they were waiting for with events from a dunk contest to giveaways. Follow along live here or add your own story from the night by using the hashtag #SCBBsneakpeek.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email