Photo Essay: Clubs host spooky games for community kids
November 1, 2019
Scary goblins, super heroes and beautiful princesses lined up to go through the Student Union on Oct. 31 for the annual Trick-or-Treat Street. The event is put on by Seward County Community College’s clubs for the community’s children to have a safe place to go trick-or-treating.
Club members dress up in costumes, decorate the student union and come up with games for the children to play … and of course, there’s candy and semi-spooky music.
Rebecca Irby is 19 years old and is a Liberal local. She is currently attending SCCC and majoring in music. After getting her associates degree in Liberal,...
