Photo Essay: Clubs host spooky games for community kids

Scary goblins, super heroes and beautiful princesses lined up to go through the Student Union on Oct. 31 for the annual Trick-or-Treat Street. The event is put on by Seward County Community College’s clubs for the community’s children to have a safe place to go trick-or-treating.

Club members dress up in costumes, decorate the student union and come up with games for the children to play … and of course, there’s candy and semi-spooky music.