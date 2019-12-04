Nov. 1-Nov.30, 2019
December 4, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The November Seward County Community College incident report was prepared by the campus security office. The incidents for this month are:
Nov. 1, 2019: Possession of alcohol at Hale Court, 12:24 p.m. It was the first offense. Student fined $100, 10 hours of community service and must complete alcohol EDU.
Nov. 1, 2019: Possession of alcohol at Hale Court, 12:24 p.m. It was the first offense. Student fined $100, 10 hours of community service and must complete alcohol EDU.
Nov. 1, 2019: Possession of alcohol at Hale Court, 12:24 p.m. It was the first offense. Student fined $100, 10 hours of community service and must complete alcohol EDU.
Nov. 1, 2019: Possession of alcohol at Hale Court, 12:24 p.m. It was the first offense. Student fined $100, 10 hours of community service and must complete alcohol EDU.
Nov. 1, 2019: Possession of alcohol at Hale Court, 12:24 p.m. It was the first offense. Student fined $100, 10 hours of community service and must complete alcohol EDU.
Nov. 10, 2019: Aggravated assault at the student living center (SLC) at 2:15 a.m. First offense and referred to administration.
Nov. 10, 2019: Bullying at the SLC, 2:30 a.m. Student was referred to administration.
Nov. 10, 2019: Sexual assault at the SLC, 2:30 a.m. Student was referred to administration.
Nov. 18, 2019: Possession of marijuana at the SLC, 9:30 a.m. Student was evicted.
Nov. 22, 2019: Sexual assault at the SLC, 1:30 p.m. Incident was referred to local law enforcement.
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean. Anonymous comments will not be posted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.