Feb. 1-Feb. 29, 2020

The February Seward County Comunity College incident report was prepared by the campus security office. The incidents for this month are:

Feb. 1, 2020: Possession of Marijuana at Hale Court, 11:00 p.m. It was the first offense. Student was evicted.

Feb. 1, 2020: Possession of Alcohol at the SLC, 11:30 p.m. It was the first offense. Student was fined $100.00, 10 hours of community service, and Alcohol EDU.

Feb. 1, 2020: Possession of Alcohol at the SLC,11:30 p.m. It was the second offense. Student was fined $250.00, 20 hours of community service, and Alcohol EDU.

Feb. 2, 2020: Power Outage/Grass Fire at South Campus,10:00 p.m. Fire Department/Electric Company were called.

Feb. 22, 2020: Accident at the Baseball Field,9:20 p.m. Student recieved medical assisntance.

Feb. 24, 2020: Suspicious Activity at the SLC,2:18 p.m. Person was referred to law enforcement.