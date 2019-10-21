Sept. 1-30, 2019
October 21, 2019
The September Seward County Community College incident report is prepared by the campus security office. The incidents for this month are:
Sept. 30,2019: Trespassing at the SCCC library. Liberal law enforcement were called to the scene.
Sept. 30, 2019: Possession of alcohol in the cosmetology parking lot. It was the first offense and referred to administration.
