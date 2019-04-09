March 1 – March 31, 2019
April 9, 2019
The March Seward County Community College incident report is prepared by the campus security office. The incidents for this month are:
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
March 27, 2019: Accident. The suspect was referred to law enforcement.
