March 1 – March 31, 2019

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
April 9, 2019

The March Seward County Community College incident report is prepared by the campus security office. The incidents for this month are:

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 9, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 17, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

March 27, 2019: Accident. The suspect was referred to law enforcement.

