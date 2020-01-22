Students feel the impact of current state of government

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for his 2020 presidential campaign rally on October 10, 2019. Trump continues to campaign despite the impeachment process beginning. The Senate began hearing testimonies this week.

It is a day that will live in hyperbole. Students in southwest Kansas can feel the impact of the impeachment process taking place currently in Washington, D.C. concerning the future of President Donald Trump.

The first day of the Senate trial began on Tuesday. The day was spent with opposing sides arguing over the rules and sanctions of the trial and how it would unfold. It was decided at the end of the day, that both sides will have 24 hours to present their opening statements and arguments on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

“ I personally don’t think he has the best interest of this country.” — Daisy Torres

These current events stirred the political climate of some areas, causing people to be very vocal about their thoughts, hopes or fears. Young voters who will vote or just started to vote on college campuses, are feeling the impact across the nation from the third impeachment in U.S. history.

Seward County Community College is made up of a large Hispanic demographic, a group that has been targeted by the Trump administration. SCCC is also located in Southwest Kansas, where farmers have been for generations working the soil. SCCC is a small pocket of cultural clash that is vocal on a matter such as the potential removal of Trump from office.

Students who will vote for the first time in 2020 and students who have already voted before– like education major Daisy Torres—have strong opinions on the issue and how it affects their future.

“I think it’s a good thing because in my opinion he believes he has absolute power of the government just because he is president. The decisions he has made, the actions he has taken, they all point towards that. I think he believes he is above the law and to me, him being impeached is finally holding him accountable,” Torres said.

This has been a cat and mouse fight between Democrats and the Republicans ever since the House of Representatives voted yes to bring criminal charges to Trump at the end of 2019.

Trump is being accused of putting pressure on Ukraine to find information that would damage the character of former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump is accused of withholding money and military aid from Ukraine as blackmail, as well as a meeting with the President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Democrats say that this is an abuse of power that has gone overlooked for too long. Republicans however feel the evidence is not enough to impeach the President.

“I can admit that some of his ‘selfish’ actions are not impeachable offenses, but I personally don’t think he has the best interest of this country,” Torres said.

Torres felt that Trump uses tactics that make immigrants, especially those from Hispanic countries, feel fearful of the government and not protected. The executive order 13768 Trump signed disqualified “sanctuary cities” from receiving federal aid. Torres felt that the impeachment of Trump would show minority groups, immigrants and Hispanics that the government is “at least attempting to do something” and is putting in effort.

A BBC reporter said that the evidence against Trump was brought to the public when an unnamed whistleblower revealed their concerns about a call Trump had with Zelensky, allegedly trying to get him to investigate the Biden’s.

Trump has defended his position saying the Democrats have wildly exaggerated the situation and has accused the Democratic Party of being “unfair” according to the New York Times and called the impeachment process a witch hunt. However, the Democrats have accused Trump’s defense as heavily exaggerated.

Trump supporters still remain faithful despite allegations. Psych major Mario Loredo, an avid Trump supporter, said he was not worried.

“I understand that people paint Trump to look like the bad guy, but at the end of the day, the Republicans control the Senate and they won’t let this happen,” Loredo said.

Loredo said that Trump stands for things he also values and that this process will encourage the support of Trump further.

“By lashing out against Trump they basically solidified his re-election in 2020, I don’t agree with everything he says but I will support him then and now,” Loredo said.

Republicans were quick to defend Trump saying that military aid was eventually given to Ukraine and that Zelensky “felt no pressure” in his conversations with Trump.

While some students have strong opinions, other students remain unaware of the political climate they exist in.

“To be honest, I’m not as informed as I should be. I think that impeaching the President would not be bad, but also it could stir up a lot of issues, I really don’t know enough about the topic to know for sure,” Jose Ayala, Drafting student, said. “If he really did abuse his power then there should be no debate.”

Ayala represents a large group of students who said they felt uncomfortable commenting on a topic they had little grasp on. Ayala felt that this process encouraged him to pay more attention to current events and how it will affect him.

The Senate will hear the case over the course of three days. After the arguments are presented, the Senators will be allowed to ask questions. Then, they will vote on the impeachment of Trump. The process can take anywhere from two to six weeks. If Trump is impeached, Vice President Mike Pence will take his place. If he is not, the process may affect the 2020 election.