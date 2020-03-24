6 ways to adjust to online classes

Online classes Having trouble adjusting? No problem, these 6 tips can help.

College at home can be difficult for those who haven’t had online experience with classes. Being disciplined can be hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the two week break we had.

Some are looking forward to having classes at home, while others are not. Nevertheless, below are six tips for adjusting to school at home.

1. Avoid distractions

As you work on homework, study for an exam, or prepare for a class, distractions must be removed.Turn off your tv, put your phone on silent, and if you listen to music, make sure it is instrumental music. Also, make sure your door is shut and your lights are on; bright lights help with alertness levels.

2. Manage your time wisely

Even though you are stuck at home during this social isolation, that does not mean your life is put on hold; your responsibilities are still there. Whether it is school, work, chores, or watching over your siblings, juggling everything can be difficult. However, make sure to make time for your school work. Communicate to your family and/or to your boss

that just because you are not physically at school, doesn’t mean school is over, and that you still need to put in time to succeed in your classes.

Creating a schedule may help you manage your time. Writing down what you need to accomplish for the day can help you be productive. Also, creating a checklist with assignments and due dates can help you stay on track and not fall behind. However, if you create a schedule or a list, stick to it.

3. Watch due dates

Staying in may cause you to forget what day of the week it is, so stay on top of due dates. Set reminders for yourself in advance so you can get the assignment done. Waiting until the last minute to finish an assignment, does nothing but raise stress levels. So, do yourself a favor, give yourself enough time to turn your work in when it is due.

4. Ask questions

We are all experiencing something different with classes online, so ask questions. Communicate with your teacher or with fellow classmates if any confusion arises. Also, be patient with your teachers. Some of them aren’t fully trained with technology, so work with them not against them, and ask if anything does not make sense.

5. Act as if you were going to school

Even though you may be wearing the same sweatpants for the third day in a row, make sure when it’s time for class or homework, act as if school was still going on. Waking up and maintaining a morning routine can help motivate you to be productive. Putting a fresh shirt on or washing your face, can help you be more alert. Also, setting up your computer or books at a table or desk can help you focus. Focusing on your school work can be pretty difficult when lying in bed.

6. Reward yourself

Stepping away from the T.V. for class just when your show was getting good can be hard, so just pause it for now. Be productive for a few hours and cross a few things off your list, and then reward yourself with another episode. Having a purpose for getting up and doing your school work is important. So set little rewards you can have once you get something accomplished.

This pandemic is affecting all of us. Keep working hard and stay positive during these troubling times. Wash your hands, stay inside, and remember we are all in this together.