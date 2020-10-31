Podcast: Students, staff tell spooky stories for Halloween

Adilene Escobar

Halloween is a time when everyone gets into the “spooking” spirit. Photography 1 students tried to take the spookiest picture, like this one of a zombie. Public Speaking students told their favorite ghost stories. Saints Bookstore hosted a costume contest. Whether it’s telling stories, watching scary movies or dressing up, SCCC students spent the week leading up to Oct. 31 participating in activities on campus.

Destiny Vasquez and Krisi Anderson
October 31, 2020

Going with the Halloween spirit, Crusader News brings you spooky tales taken from students and staff at Seward County Community College. You will hear about: 1) a town mysteriously disappearing from the map and from history. 2) A house that did not want anyone living in it.

Join Saints Stories hosts, Destiny Vasquez and Krisi Anderson, for Spooky Stories.