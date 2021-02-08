Community pulls together to offer COVID help

Methodist church offers free COVID tests; United Health provides free food boxes

Students may find COVID relief through two local efforts this week. Free boxes of food will be distributed on Feb. 10 at Seward County fairgrounds’ activity building. Free at-home COVID-19 tests are being distributed at the United Methodist Church on Feb. 12. FREE HELP FOR STUDENTS Feb. 10: Food distribution at Seward County Fairgrounds Activity Building from 2-6 p.m. Feb. 12: Free self COVID-19 tests at United Methodist Church from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 16: Seward Cares food distribution 5:30 p.m.

UnitedHealth Group is partnering with the Genesis Clinic to provide boxes of food to residents in and around Liberal. The distribution will take place at Seward County fairgrounds’ activity building in Liberal, on Feb. 10 and March 10. The boxes will be available from 2 – 6 p.m. on those days.

In addition to boxes of food, UnitedHealth Group and Genesis clinic will be providing health and safety kits which include hand sanitizer, face masks, and personal paper products.

This work would not be possible without the partnership of Genesis Clinic. Additionally, The United Way of Seward County, Southwest Medical Center, The Liberal Coalition for Families, La Mexicana and the State of Kansas are also supporting these efforts.

United Methodist Church, 116 W. Third St., Liberal, is part of a pilot self-testing site for COVID-19. They will distribute the tests from 3-7 p.m.on Feb. 12. All that is required is to fill out a registration form to receive a self-test kit.

Those who get the test kit will do their own saliva test, secure the top of the tube and had it back to a volunteer. The samples are placed in a box for shipment. These test kits are provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

Anyone with or without symptoms are welcome to take the free test. For more i information either call 620-624-8401 or email [email protected]