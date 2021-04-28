Lady Saints Sweep Double Header

Seward County Community College sweeps Garden City Community College in a doubleheader at French Family Field with a 6-3 win followed by an 8-6 game two victory. The Saints improve to 13-15 overall and 12-10 in conference play. Seward County won the overall series 3-1, these two teams split their first meeting in Garden City back in early March.

Seward County will be back at French Family Field on Thursday, April 29th to take on Dodge City Community college at 2 pm. This will be the final home game of the season and there will be a sophomore recognition ceremony to honor our sophomores.