Women’s basketball player turned podcaster

SCCC freshman, Andrea Tribble does it all. Tribble is a women’s basketball player, a full-time student, and she runs her own podcast.

The psychology major from Minneapolis, Minnesota created her own self-help podcast called Rooted. As listed on Spotify, her podcast is “A space to have meaningful conversations that lead to enlightenment and help to root ourselves in authenticity.”

Tribble has always loved listening to podcasts and found herself feeling understood while listening to them. There was a time in her life where she faced a lot of uncomfortable growth and knew she wasn’t the only one. She started Rooted in hopes of impacting others the way she had been impacted by other podcasts.

She reached out to a friend that had his own podcast to get started on her journey. “He helped me identify the best apps for recording and uploading my content. I’m still new to podcasting so I’m still in the process of trying to find better recording equipment.”

When asked about her ambitions for the podcast Tribble said “My goal is for Rooted to be a space to have meaningful conversations that lead to enlightenment and help root ourselves in authenticity. Knowledge of self takes a lot of reflection and I want my podcast to be a place that initiates that reflection.”

Tribble also features guest speakers on her podcast to offer different perspectives to her listeners. While Tribble appreciates all of her guests, one of her favorite features was when she had her friends Joe Mason and Cyrus Jarjay stop by. That specific episode had the discussion of expression and the importance of having healthy outlets to express oneself.

One day, Tribble would love to have creator Hindzsight as a guest speaker on her podcast. Tribble truly admires his visual podcasts on Youtube and how they offer so much insightfulness. “His vulnerability within his work is something I really admire.”

Tribble hopes to connect with anyone that is going through life or periods of growth. “I believe I talk about things that we don’t usually have intellectual conversations about like meaningful relationships, the importance of vulnerability, the negative impact social media can have on how we view our lives – by talking about these things and sharing my story I really hope I help other people connect with themselves on a deeper level.”

With any platform comes feedback and Tribble has gotten plenty of it. “I’ve had friends, classmates, former coaches, teachers reach out about my podcast telling me how they’ve included it into their morning routines or how much they relate to the content. Hearing stuff like this has always affirmed that sharing my healing experience is something that brings me a lot of joy and connection.”

Todd Ciochetto, head women’s basketball coach at SCCC, had some positive feedback of his own for Tribble. “She does a good job. She’s passionate about what she’s talking about and it shows. She has good guests and she’s very organized.”

Fortunately, Tribble hasn’t received much negative feedback, but when she does encounter it, she takes a positive approach to it. “I take it as an opportunity to better my content.”

Rooted is currently available on Spotify and has episode lengths ranging from six to 35 minutes, depending on the topic.

One thing Tribble wishes her audience will take away from her podcast is “That life can be messy, complicated and filled with all kinds of emotions. It’s important to always accept and honor your life’s journey for what it is.”