2021-22 staff wins 4th consecutive All-Kansas

The Crusader News spring 2022 staff poses with the All-Kansas award. It is the fourth consecutive naming of SCCC for the top honor in the state for college media. The staff included Front Row: Melvin Lee, Jessica Madrigal, Dani Arellano, Brianna Rich. Back Row: Megan Berg, Laura Gillespie and Reece Hay. Not pictured: Ashanti Thompson.

It was a year of “firsts” as many things went back to normal this school year after two years of COVID-19. Halfway through the year, masks were no longer required in classes. Many in-person activities returned to campus, providing stories for Crusader to cover.

The 2021-22 staff produced many “one-of-a-kind” stories that called for change/action on campus. One showed how accessible campus was for physically, visually and hearing impaired students. Another pointed out the need for food labels in the campus cafeteria for those with food allergies. The real excitement came when the new college president resigned after only one month on the job and a former president, Brad Bennett, was hired 72-hours later.

These stories helped Crusader staff win the All-Kansas award for two-year schools for the fourth consecutive year. Staff members also won more than 70 individual awards at the Kansas Collegiate Media conference. Laura Gillespie, editor, was named first runner-up in the two-year Journalist of the Year contest while Megan Berg, Features Editor, was second runner-up.

The Fall 2021 staff placed sixth in the nation for Best of Show at the National Collegiate Media Conference. The national event was held virtually.

