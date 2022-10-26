That’s a class?

Enrollment starts on Oct. 31 and ends on Jan.13, and Seward County Community College has some fun classes. To get to the classes go to the SCCC website, click academics, and then go to class schedule.

Lurking around the corner is spring enrollment. Which means it is time for students to get with advisors and start planning for the spring semester. Seward County Community College offers some fun and different classes for students to consider when enrolling. The enrollment start date is Oct. 31 to Jan. 13.

SCCC not only has the normal basic classes but also has some interesting classes that some students don’t even know are available. There are special classes in art, music, physical education and much more. A couple of classes that will be offered for the spring are glass blowing, ceramics, piano lessons, vocal lessons, scuba diving and archery.

Sophomore Dammion Davis, a general studies major from Liberal, had the opportunity to take the glass blowing class and he had some thoughts, “You can do the same thing every time, same colors, but it’ll always look different in some way, shape or form, and that’s one thing I like about glass blowing.”

To get to the fun classes, students have to go to the SCCC website, click academics, and then go to class schedule. When the class schedule pops up, at the top there are categories where students can click the boxes to shorten the search.

However, the question is why are the normal classes easy to get to, but the fun classes are a bit harder to get to? Student Support Services Academic and Career Advisor, Erika L. Espinoza had an answer.

“I don’t think we try to hide them, just you only have two years here, and we all try to make sure that you accomplish those two years in the most successful manner. I also think that we just forget that fun is important too. However, for an improvement, we could possibly put some on a list and hand them out to the students for more exposure or we could mention them in first seminar,” Espinoza said.

2D/3D Instructor, Dustin Farmer also hopes that with the new website redesign there will be more showcasing of the fun courses to where they are not buried.

Students could also do more on learning about the fun classes by going to see their advisors. Advising Coordinator, Stephanie Heger agreed with this statement with her own words.

“It’s hard to put every fun class on the degree sheets, so that is why you should meet with your advisor because we can tell you anything you may not already know,” Heger said.

SCCC does try to help students with anything they need. Students can go to their advisors or the student success center to get help with enrolling. Remember the last day to enroll is Jan. 13, and the last day to remove any classes is Jan. 27.