Businesses arrive to offer job opportunities at SCCC career fair
Seward County Community College Career Technical Education Career Fair brought many businesses looking to recruit students into working for them. Many of the businesses offer financial assistance and flexible work schedules for student workers that are pursuing their degrees. There is no experience required for some of the positions offered and most of them will even help workers pursuing a degree.
Daniel Rodriguez is a 22-year-old student going on 4 years at Seward County Community College. Currently he majors in education....