Alejandra Mejia

HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Measles on the rise in Liberal
Angelica Gutierrez, business administration major, and Samantha Marillo, English major, focus on their work in the TRiO Center. The TRiO Center is a supportive space for academic success and personal growth.
Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.
Ben Scantlin and Frank Hampton hold up the International Pancake Day Race banner at the finish line. This banner was just introduced to Pancake Day in 2024.
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
Sophomore center Lovasoa Andriatsarafara wins the tip-off, giving the Saints the ball first. The Saints ended with 33 points in the first half.
The team breaks it out before taking to the court after a timeout.
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the men's basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Saints Soccer team celebrates another goal against Tabor College.
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Richard Patte has a double citizenship, being a French-American. Besides English and French, he also speaks Spanish.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Wilson once again in the air, but this time going for a spike as the ball approaches its maximum height. Wilson holds a total of 214 kills with an average of 2.40 per set.
The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt shoots and scores two points for the Lady Saints. Hunt was instrumental in the victory, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Crusader News recommends "Blood Sugar," "Everything, Everything," and "The Walking Dead: Compendium One" for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentine's day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Inside the Mind of a Musician
Meaning through tattoos
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Adam Johnston is a member of the Seward County Community College choir as a tenor. Johnston would like to work with music or film in his future.
Richard Patte has a double citizenship, being a French-American. Besides English and French, he also speaks Spanish.
When she was young Ale Mejia and her family moved often and she found her passion for learning new things, books, and the love for her family.
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Russell Reglin, an instructor at Seward County Community College, teaches principles of sociology and abnormal physiology, helping students gain knowledge about human behavior and societal influences.
Saints Soccer team celebrates another goal against Tabor College.
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Kansas Street Liberal Ks, N. Kansas Ave. Historical images and records indicate this road has existed since at least 1906.
Liberal High School student Arilyn Rich reads her poem titled “Spring” to the audience. Rich read two poems out loud for the Coffeehouse, with her other poem titled "Growing Old".
Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Students voice opinions on possible TikTok ban in U.S.
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentine's Day?
New online course teaches students about intelligence agencies
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Valentine's Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
SCCC President talks pool plans
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970's. This year's Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
Alejandra Mejia

Socorro, New Mexico – Major: Behavioral Science; Profession: Paraprofessional at Eisenhower Middle School
Iveth Escandon, ReporterAugust 28, 2025
Iveth Escandon
When she was young Ale Mejia and her family moved often and she found her passion for learning new things, books, and the love for her family.

What made you choose psychology as your major and made social work your overall career choice?

I think I’ve always felt like I should do something big in the world, and I wanted to help people. So, I guess when I started working at the school, I realized how much I like working with kids. I think being a good role model is really important to me because not only does it help them or help build a better future for our world, but it also helps me better as a person.

I know that you juggle a lot with school, work, and online classes. What would a typical day look like for you?

Oof…I wake up, I get ready, go to work, and then I’m there, what is it, eight hours a day? Seven and a half? I don’t really get to work on homework during that time because I’m helping these kids. And then I get home, and then I start doing homework, and then I take notes, and then I ask questions, and then I come home and I review or annotate the notes I just took so I could study for my test. I guess the only free time I have is probably on the weekends or during my lunch break.

What’s been a hard part of balancing everything, and how do you deal with the burnout?

I think the hardest part is finding time for me because I overwork myself or I don’t really put myself first. How do I deal with burnout…Um. I don’t know. I think I, I hug my dog, and my dog helps me calm down.

Have you ever had any major experiences from being a paraprofessional that influenced how you saw your future as a social worker?

I think it’s the relationship with my kids, because it’s not helping them with their education. It’s more like helping them be better people, like having them step out of their comfort zone or just hearing about their day. I feel like that does, that does a lot said than done.

Have you ever second guessed your career choice? And why?

No, I don’t think I have. I’ve always… I mean, the only thing I’ve ever second guessed was…the level of age, the age group that I would like to work with, because right now I only work with middle schoolers and that’s 11 to 14 and I want to know if I’m able to do it with younger groups or older groups, but I’m pretty set on what I want to do in social work.

There’s a lot of rumors that people that go into social work get emotionally drained. Do you worry about that catching up to you or how do you feel about that?

I do feel like it’s gonna catch up to me because I’m very…I’m very empathic. Like, I feel, I feel everyone else’s vibe and I get attached very easily. I don’t think I will burn out or, like…What was that word you used? Yes, drained. Only because I like to make jokes here and there. Like even today, the kids I work with, I’ve known them since sixth grade, and now they’re in eighth grade. And I think I’m slowly preparing for them to go to the high school. I just, I don’t know, I find things that I don’t like about them that way, I don’t get too attached. I probably shouldn’t do that, but that’s how I do it.

What do you hope to achieve as a social worker in the future?

I’ve always had like a good home life, a good childhood. I mean, it’s not perfect. It wasn’t perfect, but I don’t think anyone is perfect. I don’t know, I believe if I could somehow be the person that my parents were for me, for someone else, I mean. I feel like I’ve done my job. I want to be there for them. Either it’s them getting them to believe that they could do something impossible or just showing up. I just want to be there for them.

Has working at a school setting taught you anything new? Would you recommend others to work at a school?

One thing I learned from this job is that not everyone’s gonna like me. No matter how much I try and do I recommend it? If you have a lot of patience, yes. If you get mean or are not patient or you just like snap here and there, no, this is not the job for you. This is (hand gestures to the door) get out.

Mejia enjoys spending time with her dog, Murphy. She often refers to him as her child. (Iveth Escandon)

How do you deal with stress?

My dog. I think I just hang out with my dog. I hang out with my family too. I recently like to make food, and I feel like that’s been like an outlet for me. I watch TV that I would watch with my dad and that makes me happy.

What makes you unique?

I think it’s the way I view my life. My dad passed away last year, and I felt like, before that, I felt like my life was very bad, you know? I felt bad for myself but then since losing him I’m like, no, this is. This is what feeling bad is. Then I realized that, that wasn’t something that I could control. So, I guess it’s my past experiences shaping me to the person I am today. I think that’s what makes me unique.

Do you have any accomplishments you’re proud of?

Yeah, I’m accomplished of I guess how I’m living life. No, I’m not a bum. I have job. I’m going to school, I pay bills. You know, I’m getting there, I have goals and I’m achieving them.

What’s your motivation to keep going?

My parents. I’m first generation to go to college and I think right now my biggest motivation is to graduate for my grandparents to be there, for my graduation, and for my mom to be bragging about me. I want her to brag. I want that attention.

Would you rather watch movies or read books for the rest of your life?

Watch movies. I grew up watching movies. When was it? Every weekend, my family and I would go to the, I forgot what it’s called, but it was I think it’s like a DVD [store] where the liquor store was. We’d go there every weekend. We would all pick out a movie, and my dad will always give us each a quarter, and we’ll try to get the black eight-ball gum machine and if you go that, you get to pick out another movie. From there we would go to Family Dollar. We’ll fill up our carts full of snacks and junk food, like raviolis, popcorn, chicharrónes, coke, and candy. Then we’ll come home and put our blankets on the floor, Then our snacks and eat them. We were all forced to watch these movies, and I say that, but my dad always fell asleep within the first movie, and that first movie was his choice. Looking back now, it was kind of unfair.

Do you know what a gap year is? Would you recommend it?

Yes, absolutely. I mean its self explanatory, you know, to gap within a year. Yeah, I do recommend that cause a lot of people don’t know what they want to do in life. I did that and what was it before what I wanted to be, a vet? Now I want to be a social worker, and I feel like that gap year, I kind of had the opportunity to figure that out.

Would you consider yourself to be sociable?

No, I’m not sociable. It doesn’t help that apparently, I have a RBF (resting bitch face) and that doesn’t help my social life.

Would you like to say anything before the interview is over? Any quotes, any inspiration to spread? Anything you want to say or leave at the end?

I’ll say toodles.

 

 

 

 

