New 7 brew rises in popularity

Many college students that walk around the hallway may see a student walking around with a coffee drink that usually says “Starbucks” or “Scooters”. What they may not know is that there’s a new coffee place in town, 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, and it’s sparking some flames in the coffee world.

Since the start of May, when the new 7 Brew coffee stand opened up in Liberal, it has quickly become a go-to stop for many locals, including college students in Seward County Community College. With its delicious drinks, friendly service, and customizable coffee blends, 7 Brew has gained popularity within the community and has plenty new to offer.

One reason why 7 Brew has been rising in popularity could be simply because it’s relatively new in Liberal. For example, James Merino, a freshman computer programming major and local self-claimed “coffee addict,” proposed 7 Brew was popular “Because it was new in town, and people like to try new things.”

The fact that this coffee shop is new to Liberal specifically might have drawn some customers.

“We don’t get much new stuff around here,” said Cianna Rogers, freshman sports medicine major. “We don’t have much variety.”

Rogers also stated that another reason she goes there so often is because of the atmosphere.

“They’re very positive and you can customize, like anything you want,” Rogers said.

One of the employees from 7 Brew, Nethali Lucas, emphasized this customization as one of the ways that 7 Brew stands out.

“One way we’re different from the coffee shops that we have here is because we have more of a diverse selection of drinks,” Lucas said.

7 Brew’s bright colored drive-thru, upbeat playlists and setup contribute to a potentially welcoming and comforting atmosphere surrounding the place as well. In fact, Lucas says that their coffee shop’s “positivity” encourages return customers.

“I mean, I think we try to stay pretty positive here, you know, heavy energy…I have an imprint, no, we have an imprint on them, and they keep coming back, I feel like, because of that they return.”

For people that are curious and want to try 7 Brew, it is currently located at 1930 N. Kansas Ave. in Liberal. Not only do they offer coffee drinks but also energy drinks, smoothies, milkshakes and even “fizz” sodas. Also, on every 7th of the month, they offer a Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) promotion and every Tuesday there are also double points for each purchased drink for those signed up for rewards points.

So, whether a local or not, 7 Brew is catching the heart of locals around town.

As a suggestion for those unsure of what to try first, Lucas recommends something with pumpkin (“It is seasonal, which is our pumpkin flavoring. So, a pumpkin blondie, pumpkin roll or you can add any pumpkin into any drinks!”) or his personal favorite (“The sugar, sugar cookie blondie,” for those with a bit of a sweettooth).