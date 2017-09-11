Have you watched “IT?”

Close The seven children from the movie watch Pennywise descend down the tunnel. New Line Cinema

New Line Cinema The seven children from the movie watch Pennywise descend down the tunnel.





Clowns are creepy no matter what. We can all agree on that, right? Well, Stephen King managed to keep the fear going after releasing his new movie “IT: Chapter One” Sept. 8. It’s a remake of the ‘90s film.

I give the movie a rating of 5 out of 5 because it mimics the original story, but still had some differences. The clown on the new movie wasn’t as terrifying as the original. If you’ve read the book or watched the older version of this movie, you should definitely go. If you haven’t done either, you might not understand the plot twists.

The plot is based on seven young kids, living in Derry, Maine, who face their worst nightmare.

This happens to be an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, blood-thirsty clown known as Pennywise.

The seven kids that played in the film were much better than the older version, because they brought humor throughout the movie, which made it enjoyable. Although the movie did have some humor, it also had some jump scares. The jump scares were unexpected at some moments, which made it even scarier to watch.

“The movie was very enjoyable. It actually did scare me at times. I definitely recommend this movie to someone who enjoys watching horror movies,” said Matthew Schmitt, a computer science major from Guymon, Oklahoma.

Moviegoers gave the film a B-plus CinemaScore, which is quite respectable for the horror genre and suggests that “word of mouth” will be favorable. “IT” also received 4.5 out of 5 stars on ComScore and Screen Engine’s Post-Trak audience survey. Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 87% rating.

There has been rumors online about a second chapter of the movie “IT.” Stephen King has announced that the movie is in the working and that there might be more in the future.

Movie critics have recommended reading the book before watching the film. Other critics have suggested watching the first ‘90s original film “IT” before watching the recent film.

