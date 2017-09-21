The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

Andrea Sanchez, ReporterSeptember 21, 2017

Student+walks+the+sober+line+with+distorted+goggles+during+Suicide+Awareness+Week.+Students+were+able+to+experience+different+aspects+of+drunk+driving+while+sober+at+Wednesday+Raise+the+Bar+Fair.+
Student walks the sober line with distorted goggles during Suicide Awareness Week. Students were able to experience different aspects of drunk driving while sober at Wednesday Raise the Bar Fair.

Student walks the sober line with distorted goggles during Suicide Awareness Week. Students were able to experience different aspects of drunk driving while sober at Wednesday Raise the Bar Fair.

David Quiroz

David Quiroz

Student walks the sober line with distorted goggles during Suicide Awareness Week. Students were able to experience different aspects of drunk driving while sober at Wednesday Raise the Bar Fair.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Raise the Bar took place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Student Union. The event, funded by Seward County Community College’s alcohol prevention grant, was put on in conjunction with the Liberal area Rape Crisis Center and Domestic Violence Services (LARC DVS), Liberal Police Department, Tapestry Psychiatric Services, and Southwest Guidance Center. The event was also in honor of suicide awareness month.

Raise the Bar was put on to raise awareness for different topics that could be affecting students at SCCC, such as: domestic violence, mental health issues, drug abuse and underage drinking.

Kate Mulligan, SLC director and host of Raise the Bar, said the purpose of the event was for students to be aware of the resources our community offers.

“It is important that students who are in need of help know who to reach out to,” Mulligan stated.

In addition, each resource provided information about the importance of each specific topic and what their role is in helping affected individuals.

Karla Bradley and Mindy Martines, representatives of Southwest Guidance Center, explained the consequences of drug abuse, how one might get hooked on prescription drugs, and how to avoid giving into the peer pressure.

Liberal Police Department Captain, Jared Ratzlaff, explained the risks of underage drinking and alcohol abuse, and even enabled students to get the full experience by trying on alcohol impairment simulation goggles.

Raise the bar wants students to know that they are not alone and to acknowledge that depression, domestic violence and drug or alcohol abuse are issues. It’s ok to not be ok, so if anyone is struggling with any type of issue, know that there are resources in our community that are ready to assist and support you. Reach out, get help.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Other stories filed under News

DACA demise affects students’ future
DACA demise affects students’ future
DACA: What you need to know
DACA: What you need to know
SCCC hosts hurricane relief efforts
SCCC hosts hurricane relief efforts
Hurricane Harvey disaster hits close to home
Hurricane Harvey disaster hits close to home
Sign up for student IDs and parking permits
Sign up for student IDs and parking permits

Other stories filed under Showcase

Seward County defeats Butler
Seward County defeats Butler
Freddy’s opens, chaos ensues
Freddy’s opens, chaos ensues
Eh Kler Paw
Eh Kler Paw
4 tips to help navigate the transfer maze
4 tips to help navigate the transfer maze
Ever heard of HALO?
Ever heard of HALO?
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    Multimedia

    DACA demise affects students’ future

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    Multimedia

    DACA: What you need to know

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    News

    SCCC hosts hurricane relief efforts

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    News

    Hurricane Harvey disaster hits close to home

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    News

    Sign up for student IDs and parking permits

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    News

    Welcome week kicks off with activities and special events

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    Multimedia

    SCCC celebrates graduation

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    Multimedia

    Graduates plan their future after Seward

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    News

    De-Stress Week: what you need to know

  • SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention

    Multimedia

    Seward hosts Poetry Coffee House

The student news site of Seward County Community College
SCCC takes action on alcohol prevention