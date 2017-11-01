The student news site of Seward County Community College

Costume contest winner announced

Amberley Taylor, Copy Editor
November 1, 2017

The Crusader halloween costume contest is finally complete. Seward County Community College students, staff and faculty showed their creativity Oct. 31 with a wide array of costumes around campus.

Many of these costumes were entered in the #spooky4crusader contest, but one stuck out to the Crusader News staff. The instagram handle of @agent_of_hydra_ wins the contest. She stayed up many nights making her Cruella costume. She will receive a $25  gift certificate.

There were a lot of great costumes around campus. @Bockscarb29 kept everyone guessing all day on “Where’s Waldo?”

#spooky4crusader

A post shared by Chandler Harp (@bockscarb29) on

@themoiyouknow showed his sense of humor through his costume, “tropical depression.” He braved the cold 40-degree weather to wear Island appropriate clothes.

Hey @crusadernews what do you think of my Tropical Depression costume? #spooky4crusader

A post shared by Moises Alvarez (@themoiyouknow) on

Claiming to be “the best cat and angel ever,” @esmadar posted this picture for the contest:

Happy Halloween 🎃❤️❌#spooky4crusader 🖤💛 @crusadernews the best cat and angel ever!

A post shared by Esmadar (@esmadar) on

Going the freaky Hollywood route, @ebrich12 entered this photo. She showed her humor with the bottle label, “totally not poison.”

Happy Halloween! #spooky4crusader

A post shared by Emily Richards (@ebrich12) on

Crusader News would like to thank everyone for getting #spooky4crusader by dressing up and participating in this contest. To see everyone who entered the contest, click here. You’ll see everything from a kangaroo to someone imitating SCCC’s celebrity pro-athlete, Kelby Tomlinson.

