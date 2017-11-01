Costume contest winner announced

The Crusader halloween costume contest is finally complete. Seward County Community College students, staff and faculty showed their creativity Oct. 31 with a wide array of costumes around campus.

Many of these costumes were entered in the #spooky4crusader contest, but one stuck out to the Crusader News staff. The instagram handle of @agent_of_hydra_ wins the contest. She stayed up many nights making her Cruella costume. She will receive a $25 gift certificate.

Took me almost three all-nighters to finish the coat in time for today, but it was for Halloween, so it was SO worth it! 😄 Halloween will always be my favorites holiday. #spooky4crusader A post shared by Lumina Zaraki (@agent_of_hydra) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

There were a lot of great costumes around campus. @Bockscarb29 kept everyone guessing all day on “Where’s Waldo?”

#spooky4crusader A post shared by Chandler Harp (@bockscarb29) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

@themoiyouknow showed his sense of humor through his costume, “tropical depression.” He braved the cold 40-degree weather to wear Island appropriate clothes.

Hey @crusadernews what do you think of my Tropical Depression costume? #spooky4crusader A post shared by Moises Alvarez (@themoiyouknow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Claiming to be “the best cat and angel ever,” @esmadar posted this picture for the contest:

Happy Halloween 🎃❤️❌#spooky4crusader 🖤💛 @crusadernews the best cat and angel ever! A post shared by Esmadar (@esmadar) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Going the freaky Hollywood route, @ebrich12 entered this photo. She showed her humor with the bottle label, “totally not poison.”

Happy Halloween! #spooky4crusader A post shared by Emily Richards (@ebrich12) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Crusader News would like to thank everyone for getting #spooky4crusader by dressing up and participating in this contest. To see everyone who entered the contest, click here. You’ll see everything from a kangaroo to someone imitating SCCC’s celebrity pro-athlete, Kelby Tomlinson.

