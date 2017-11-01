Costume contest winner announced
November 1, 2017
The Crusader halloween costume contest is finally complete. Seward County Community College students, staff and faculty showed their creativity Oct. 31 with a wide array of costumes around campus.
Many of these costumes were entered in the #spooky4crusader contest, but one stuck out to the Crusader News staff. The instagram handle of @agent_of_hydra_ wins the contest. She stayed up many nights making her Cruella costume. She will receive a $25 gift certificate.
There were a lot of great costumes around campus. @Bockscarb29 kept everyone guessing all day on “Where’s Waldo?”
@themoiyouknow showed his sense of humor through his costume, “tropical depression.” He braved the cold 40-degree weather to wear Island appropriate clothes.
Claiming to be “the best cat and angel ever,” @esmadar posted this picture for the contest:
Going the freaky Hollywood route, @ebrich12 entered this photo. She showed her humor with the bottle label, “totally not poison.”
Crusader News would like to thank everyone for getting #spooky4crusader by dressing up and participating in this contest. To see everyone who entered the contest, click here. You’ll see everything from a kangaroo to someone imitating SCCC’s celebrity pro-athlete, Kelby Tomlinson.