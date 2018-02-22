Lady Saints have record-breaking performance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Lady Saints broke not just one, but FOUR records, on top of tying two more in the world of basketball on Wednesday night. Seward County Community College Women’s basketball not only put every single school record to shame, they even broke a NJCAA record and tied with NCAA D1 and the NBA against Colby Community College.

The Lady Saints kicked off their record night with a 19-0 lead to begin the first quarter. Colby struggled to keep up from the start, ending the first half with a score of 27-9. SCCC finished the first quarter with five threes and six assists.

It was during the second quarter that the Lady Saints decided to put away the game, along with almost every school record. SCCC performed as well in the second quarter as most teams do in a FULL game. Seward finished the second quarter with nine threes, 11 steals, six blocks and 14 assists. Colby CC was only able to put up four points during the quarter, ending the first half, 66-13.

The third quarter was better for the Colby Trojans, but the Lady Saints were still on fire. The Lady Saints put up seven more threes and added thirteen assists. With only one minute left in the third quarter, freshman guard, Chelsea Lazenby, contributed the three that broke the three-point record for SCCC. The third quarter came to an end with a score of 96-28.

The fourth quarter consisted of breaking a record for the largest margin of victory over a Jayhawk opponent in school history, 85 points. Seward finished the historical game against Colby with a score of 130-48, winning by 82 points.

EVERY Lady Saint contributed to the record-breaking win over Colby. Seven Lady Saints ended the game in double figures: Vilma Covane ended with 10 points, Lexi Hernandez contributed 11, Mollie Mounsey put up 23 and both Amy Scott and Vanessa Caro both finished with 12 points. The other two Lady Saints in double figures received a double-double. Brennyn Seagler finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Sidney Tinner finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The four records broken by the Lady Saints were: Most assists in a game (40), Most points in a Jayhawk game (130), most three-pointers in a game (25) and the largest margin of victory (82). SCCC also tied the NCAA D1 and NBA records with their 25 three-pointers.

The Lady Saints will be back in action in the Greenhouse on Saturday, Feb. 24 against Dodge City Community College, starting at 6 p.m.