Edna Vera

What does "New Year new me " mean to you?





Filed under Showcase, UpClose

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

What does “new year new me” mean to you?

Keynitra Houston

“New Year new me is a cliche. It’s something people use to try and improve themselves, but they don’t follow through. I don’t understand why people wait for the new year to try and improve, when you can start right now. I was going to go to the gym on January 1st, but here I am January 10th sitting here.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close