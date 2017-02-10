The student news site of Seward County Community College
Filed under Showcase, UpClose

Sergio Peregrino

Diesel Tech., Scott City

Brynn Grieshaber, Co-EditorFebruary 10, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“College really is different than high school because you’re going for what you believe in and what you can achieve. College is an amazing experience because you find out a lot of things about yourself and you find a lot of people like you.

“I do feel like I’m on the right path. Everything is going good. I’m staying out of trouble, and that’s always a good thing.

“I’ve met a bunch of new people here.”

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

Other stories filed under Showcase

Valentine’s gifts on a budget
Valentine’s gifts on a budget
SCCC hosts 3rd annual “Souper Bowl”
SCCC hosts 3rd annual “Souper Bowl”
Changing your major too much?
Changing your major too much?
Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season
Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season
Men’s tennis expects championship season
Men’s tennis expects championship season

Other stories filed under UpClose

Thomas Covert
Thomas Covert
Andy Ortiz
Andy Ortiz
Luis Silva
Luis Silva
Ismael Barragan
Ismael Barragan
Edna Vera
Edna Vera
  • Sergio Peregrino

    Entertainment

    Valentine’s gifts on a budget

  • Sergio Peregrino

    Entertainment

    SCCC hosts 3rd annual “Souper Bowl”

  • Sergio Peregrino

    SC Life

    Changing your major too much?

  • Sergio Peregrino

    Softball

    Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

  • Sergio Peregrino

    Sports

    Men’s tennis expects championship season

  • Sergio Peregrino

    News

    Brownback challenges Kansas universities

  • Sergio Peregrino

    Entertainment

    Movie Night brings awareness to sexual assault on campus

  • Sergio Peregrino

    UpClose

    Thomas Covert

  • Sergio Peregrino

    Sports

    Chemistry is secret ingredient

  • Sergio Peregrino

    UpClose

    Andy Ortiz

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Sergio Peregrino