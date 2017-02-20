The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints lose to Independence

SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department

Angelica Alfaro, Co-Editor
February 20, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports

The Saints add another loss to their record. Not being able to get a win in, the team loses against Independence on homecoming night. The Saints had a rough start with Independence taking the lead at 12-2.

At halftime with a score of 34-33, the Saints had the lead. Both teams were going back and forth both making a few points here and there. Independence then took a 10-point lead. The Saints kept fighting, but Independence was not backing down. Saints lose with a final score of 83-75.

The Saints are now 8-19 and 5-18 in conference play. Up next for the Saints is a game against the Trojans on Wednesday at Colby.

