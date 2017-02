Saints lose to Odessa

Saints fall to 4-8 this past Saturday. The baseball team travelled to Odessa to take on a double header. The Saints did not come out in victory.

The team’s first lost was 11-2 against the Wranglers. Saints then lose 11-1 for the second game.

On Sunday, the Saints will travel to Midland. They will go up against #16 McLennan and #10 Midland in a split doubleheader.

