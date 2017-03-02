The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints defeat the Plainsmen

SCCC Athletic Department

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
March 2, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Sports

The Saints took on Frank Phillips Plainsmen on Wednesday at the Brent Gould Field in Liberal. They won the first game against them and have three more to go.

Seward was not off to a good start, but they finished off the game in victory. The Saints defeated the Plainsmen with a score of 17-11.

Seward’s next opponent will be the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons. They are up for a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday. Each game starting at 1 p.m. at the Brent Gould Field.

 

Saints defeat the Plainsmen