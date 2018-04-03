The student news site of Seward County Community College

Mens Tennis continues to dominate

Sophomore Borja Font practices his serve. (File Photo)

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor, Editor
April 3, 2018

The Seward County Saints Men’s Tennis team has won the last four consecutive matches after beating Oklahoma Baptist University by a total of 8-1, making them 17-2 overall this season.

Two of the doubles teams won their match in the number one spot by a score of 8-6, along with the number three spot earning the second win. The only loss was in the number two spot by a score of 8-3.

The Saints dominated singles play, winning in spots one through six against Oklahoma Baptist. Sophomore Duro Opacic won the number two spot with scores of 6-0, 7-5.  Freshman Hugo Lobo took first in the number three spot, 6-4, 7-5 and Freshman Nicolas Rousset finished first in the number one spot by scores of 6-2, 7-5. The Saints also dominated in the number four, number five and number six spots.

Seward County Men’s Tennis will look to continue their winning streak against New Mexico Military Institute and Seminole State College  in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7.

Mens Tennis continues to dominate