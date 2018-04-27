The student news site of Seward County Community College
The Saints baseball team comes together and congratulates one another after their 8-2 win over the Blue Dragons.

Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons

Amberley Taylor, Editor

April 27, 2018

The Seward County Community College Saints baseball team defeated Hutchinson Community College in the first game of their double header on Friday, April 27 at Brent Gould Field. The Saints hit well to combine for a total of eight runs, while only holding the HCC Blue Drags to two. The Saints won the first game 8-2 and will begin the second immediately.

Seward baseball will follow HCC home as they play another double header against the Blue Dragons on Saturday, April 28 beginning at 1 p.m.

 

 

Freshman, Cayde Ward hits a grounder and attempts to run to first.

Slideshow • 2 Photos
Freshman, Tanner King pitches to a HCC batter. King has earned 7 wins this season.

Saints catcher, Joseph Koon attempts to catch a pitch after it hit a HCC batter.

