Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons

The Seward County Community College Saints baseball team defeated Hutchinson Community College in the first game of their double header on Friday, April 27 at Brent Gould Field. The Saints hit well to combine for a total of eight runs, while only holding the HCC Blue Drags to two. The Saints won the first game 8-2 and will begin the second immediately.

Seward baseball will follow HCC home as they play another double header against the Blue Dragons on Saturday, April 28 beginning at 1 p.m.

Slideshow • 2 Photos Amberley Taylor Freshman, Tanner King pitches to a HCC batter. King has earned 7 wins this season.