What’s an incident report?

August 19, 2018

Campus Safety is of upmost importance. You are encouraged to visit, call, or email the security office to learn more information regarding safety and security at SCCC. The 24 hour phone number for security is 417-1180, Office # is 417-1181 and the email address is [email protected]

To comply with the reporting requirements of the Clery Act, SCCC obtains the required statistics for campus crimes and fires by information given in person, phone, email, confidential, and any other reasonably communicated method.

These reports are reported on CrusaderNews and can also be found on the Campus Security page.

 

