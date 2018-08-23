The student news site of Seward County Community College

SCCC helps save lives

Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor
August 23, 2018

Due to the busyness of summer vacation, there is an emergency need for blood donations to help the hospital patients in need. To help lessen this stress, Seward County Community College is hosting another Blood Drive on Thursday, September 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Student Union on Main Campus.

Donating blood is very helpful to people that are undergoing a variety of different diseases/injuries such as: cancer patients, trauma patients, sickle cell patients, burn patients and patients with chronic diseases. ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE NEEDED.

Director of Student Success Center, Frances Brown mentioned that SCCC hosts these blood drives to try to get the students involved in helping American Red Cross and the people who are in need of blood.
Schedule your time to save a life online by searching Sponsor Code “SewardCCC” on www.redcrossblood.org, on the blood donor app, or by contacting Frances Brown by email at: [email protected] or by phone at: 620-417-1300.

Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado and Farmington, New Mexico. Amberley is a nursing major at Seward County Community College. After her time at SCCC, she plans to transfer to a university.
