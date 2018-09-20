Hispanic Heritage Month Begins

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Many events are taking place this month in celebration of Hispanic culture at Seward County Community College. Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) is a club for anyone who is interested in the Hispanic culture. HALO is in charge of hosting all this year’s events. Frances Brown is the sponsor for HALO.

“All these events are for HALO trying to get students involved with the club and Hispanic Heritage Month,” Brown said.

To kick off the events, students will get three chances to kick a nearly 20 foot tall inflated Velcro dart board, if a students kick totals to more than 100 points you win a $25 gift card. Walking tacos will be served free to students. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday, Sept. 21.

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, an assembly will be held at Prairie View Elementary School. The speakers will be Sonia Hernandez, Janeth B. Vasquez, Rachel C. Coleman, and Dr. Ken Trzaska.

“We will be talking to students about going to college and telling them stories about immigration,” Rachel C. Coleman, executive director of marketing and public relations, said.

Students will also be able to teach Dr. Ken Trzaska Spanish and this will teach the students about the valuable skill they have: to be able to speak Spanish. Hernandez will also be discussing her story and how she didn’t know any english and was still able to go to college.

The next event will be hosted on Wednesday, Sept. 26. HALO will be showing “Frida” in the Student Union (room #214 EW). This movie portrays the life of Frida Kahlo from when she was only a teenager to becoming a successful artist and overcoming the difficulties of her life.

On September 28, students from the HALO club will visit the seventh grade Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) classes at Seymour Rogers Middle School.

“ I am excited for this event [fashion show] because everyone will be able to see how fun and colorful our culture is …” — Celia Gutierrez

On October 5, there will be a jalapeño eating contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate needs to pre-register in the Wellness Center. First will earn $150, second will get $100 and third will receive $50. Free fried ice cream will be served to students during the event.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, there will be a Hispanic Fashion Show in the SCCC Showcase Theater from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fashion show is a chance to exhibit the diversity of Hispanic culture in the fashion perspective. Celia Gutierrez, a freshman majoring in elementary education, is a student participating in this event.

“I am excited for this event because everyone will be able to see how fun and colorful our culture is and being able to help with this event will be very exciting,” Gutierrez said.

On Monday, Oct. 15, there will be a fiesta in the Student Living Center. Free chips, homemade salsa and mocktails will be available to students. Music will be played to make the fiesta fun!

On October 20, students will be able to tell their immigration story in their own words. This is part of the Kansas Humanities initiative. The event will be held in the library, but times are yet to be announced.

Throughout the month, there will also be an exhibit of Diego Rivera’s photography at Baker Arts Center which is free to the public.

Take time throughout Hispanic Heritage month to check out a diverse culture, and enjoy these fun events!