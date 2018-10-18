Lady Saints remain undefeated in conference

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Seward County Community College Lady Saints Volleyball defeated the Pratt Beavers on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Pratt. The win means that the Lady Saints remain undefeated in Jayhawk Conference play.

Seward has completed their tenth straight sweep over a Jayhawk Conference opponent and is now only two wins away from being the Jayhawk West Champions for the third time.

To begin, the Lady Saints came out strong, winning seven of the first ten points. The Beavers fought back, cutting the lead to just one point.

Seward answered by going on a 5-0 run, 12-8. Seward continued to increase their lead, while Barton kept trying to catch up. SCCC ended the first set with a win, 25-18.

The second set was the closest of the three as the Beavers were dead set on coming back. The Lady Saints and Pratt battled for more than half of the set, tying at 14 before Seward went on a 3-0 run to finally extend a lead. Pratt fought even harder and scored the next six of eight points to take a one point lead, 20-19. A Lady Saint timeout helped them to compose themselves and lead them to a 6-0 run, winning 25-22.

The final set was close for the first few points with both teams tied at 6, but errors by the Beavers and good plays by the Lady Saints led them to a 13-7 lead. Pratt came back and cut the lead to just two points, 14-12. Both teams continued to fight, but Seward won 11 of the final 15 points to win the third set 25-16 and the match, 3-0.

The Lady Saints will match-up against the Butler Community College Grizzlies on Oct. 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will also be the Lady Saints Annual Dig Pink fundraiser. All funds received will be applied towards clinical trials of treatment for patients with Stage 4 breast cancer.