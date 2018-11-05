The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints basketball suffocates Jets in Pizza-Hut classic

Sophomore, Guard, Devin Bethely makes the first layup leading the Saints into a 69-59 lead.

Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor
November 5, 2018

A slow start turned into a major success for Saints basketball over the weekend. Northern Oklahoma Enid-Jets held onto the lead until Saints swept in with a suffocating defense leading them to an 86-67 win opening day.

Within the first two possessions of the first half, the Jets missed their shots. It only took the Saints two minutes to overcome their eight point shortfall to make the game tied at 41. The Jets took possession for the next few minutes but with the Saints suffocating defense and explosive offense, they were able to go into halftime with only a five point lead.

Within minutes Saints took over and had a double digit lead. The Saints held on and came away with a 17 point win. 

About the Writer
Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle is an English major hoping to expand her horizons in the literature world. After two years at SCCC, she hopes to transfer to Wichita State University.

