Saints put away Western Oklahoma State

Saints basketball advances to 3-1 for the season after defeated Western Oklahoma State College 76-54. The Oklahoma team previously scored 100 points against Dodge City, but Seward County held them to about half of that.

Seward scored the first five points of the game before Western went on a 7-0 run to take the lead. The teams traded points run after run before SCCC gained and grew the lead to 10 at the half, 23-33.

The Saints kept their moment by going on a 10-2 run to start off the second half. The lead was increased to over 20 after sophomore forward, Isiah Small scored 5 points in a row, making the score 50-27.

Seward continued to increase their lead and won the game by 22 points. The Saints will head to Dodge City to play the Hesston Larks in the Dodge City Classic on Friday at 4 p.m.