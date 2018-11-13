October 13 – October 29
November 13, 2018
The October Seward County Community College incident report is prepared by the campus security office. The reported incidents include:
October 13: Possession Of Alcohol -Suspect fined $100, 10 hours of community service and alcohol EDU.
October 13: Possession Of Alcohol -Suspect fined $100, 10 hours of community service and alcohol EDU.
October 13: Possession Of Alcohol -Suspect fined $100, 10 hours of community service and alcohol EDU.
October 28: Possession Of Alcohol. Suspect fined $100, 10 hours of community service and alcohol EDU.
October 29: Suicide Attempt. Person was released to Emergency Personal
