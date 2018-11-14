The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

SCCC hosts annual meal for community

Annette Meza and Michelle MattichNovember 14, 2018Leave a Comment

Amberley Taylor, Monica Gonzalez, and Alondra Botello

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Rubi Gallegos
Travis Combs, Dean of Industrial Technology expresses ‘shock’ after seeing the tons of amazing food served

Thanksgiving just isn’t the same without food. Seward County Community College makes sure students and the community get their fair share every year.  Great Western Dining hosted the annual Thanksgiving luncheon in the student union on Nov. 13.

The lines were long and people were eager to eat traditional Thanksgiving food. Jerry Odle, the food service director at SCCC, was prepared for the mass of people attending.

“Close to 600 people attended today. We have prepared around 250 pounds of Turkey, 250 pounds of Ham, 100 pounds of vegetables, 200 pounds of yams, and 400 pounds of Potatoes.” Odle said.

Although this campus-wide lunch included traditional thanksgiving favorites, not everyone follows procedure. Standing in line,  everyone debated what “traditional” Thanksgiving food really is. Turkey sounds like a no-brainer for the annual feast but that’s not always the case. Several students just didn’t fit into that “traditional” category when they dream of the holiday that honors “thankfulness” by eating comfort food.

Adriana Salcedo, freshman nursing major from Moscow, says her family includes traditional Mexican food in their thanksgiving feast, such as Menudo and Tamales. “My family makes it every year.”

With every holiday comes funny memories. Adamary Mogana, freshman cosmetology student, recalls her family’s tradition. “My family makes carne asada and by the end of the night they get drunk together.”

Slideshow • 4 Photos
Rubi Gallegos
Thanksgiving is getting close where people get together and enjoy a good time eating and talking. There was lots of people assisting to Thanksgiving meal here at Seward County Community College.

It may not be like this for everyone as some people stick to the thanksgiving traditions, such as stuffing and cranberry sauce.

For some students its all about the favorites. Andrea Urbina, a nursing major from Ulysses, says her favorite food is stuffing. While her friend Aubrey Horton, also a nursing major, says cranberry sauce is her favorite food.

“Take the cranberry sauce out of the can and slice it and put it on top of your stuffing,” Horton explains. “Mmmm it’s delicious”

Everything is about food and how it hits home. For Molleigh McCormack, a Freshman Biology major from Moscow, describes her Great aunts dressing recipe and how its a thanksgiving must.

“My grandma makes it every year” McCormack said.

Thanksgiving is a time to rejoice and be thankful, but be even more thankful for delicious food.

Anastasia Smalldridge
600 people attended and ate at Seward County Community College’s Thanksgiving Dinner.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

About the Contributors
Annette Meza, Reporter

Annette Meza is 18 years old and was born and raised in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Liberal High School and plans to attend SCCC for two years...

Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor

Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado...

Monica Gonzalez, Photographer

Monica Ivette Gonzalez is 18 years old. She was the youngest to graduate in her Moscow High School class. She was born in Lakin but has lived in Moscow...

Alondra Botello, Reporter

Alondra Botello was born in Houston, Texas and moved to Kansas when she was 10. She has traveled to California and Las Vegas. She loves to cruise with...

Rubi Gallegos, Photo Editor

Margarita “Rubi” Gallegos is a freshman majoring in Digital Photography. She was born in Tierra Blanca, Guanajuato, Mexico and has lived in Liberal for 14 years. She graduated from Liberal High School. Her favorite things to do include spending time with family and hanging out with friends.

Anastasia Smalldridge, Photographer

Anastasia Smalldridge is a freshman and graduated from Liberal High School in 2018. You can spot Smalldridge easily with her blue and pink hair and a camera strapped around her neck. She plays the tuba in the SCCC band. She has 5 dogs because dogs are her life.

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Multimedia

Lady Saints head to Nationals
Lady Saints head to Nationals
SCCC hosts Halloween Trick or Treat Street
SCCC hosts Halloween Trick or Treat Street
Softball, baseball hosts first slow pitch game
Softball, baseball hosts first slow pitch game
Saints Showcase 2018 Preview Night
Saints Showcase 2018 Preview Night
Lady Saints claim Jayhawk West title
Lady Saints claim Jayhawk West title

Other stories filed under News

Choir competes in annual auditions
Choir competes in annual auditions
Phi Beta Lambda goes to New York City
Phi Beta Lambda goes to New York City
SCCC hosts Halloween Trick or Treat Street
SCCC hosts Halloween Trick or Treat Street
ICE picks you up! What do you do?
ICE picks you up! What do you do?
Will SCCC students vote in midterms?
Will SCCC students vote in midterms?
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Multimedia

    Lady Saints head to Nationals

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Multimedia

    SCCC hosts Halloween Trick or Treat Street

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Baseball

    Softball, baseball hosts first slow pitch game

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Men's Basketball

    Saints Showcase 2018 Preview Night

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Multimedia

    Lady Saints claim Jayhawk West title

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Entertainment

    Trail of terror leaves you screaming on your knees

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Multimedia

    A rise in Hate Speech leaves its mark on younger Generations

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Multimedia

    Colorful cultures showcased on SCCC stage

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Entertainment

    Fall TV is back and better than ever

  • Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

    Entertainment

    Face lift is face let down

error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people