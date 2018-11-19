Lady Saints win two of three

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The no. 10 Lady Saints had a successful weekend after defeating two of three opponents during the Midlant WNIT.

Seward County Community College Women’s Basketball started the weekend with a tough loss against Salt Lake Community College on Thursday, but came back to win the next two games.

On Friday, SCCC went up against no. 12 Iowa Western Community College Reivers. To begin the first quarter, Seward took a 10-5 lead, but not before Iowa Western retaliated with a 13-5 run to take the lead. The teams continued to trade points for the remainder of the first half. The Lady Saints were down 34-39 going into halftime.

To begin the second half, IWCC increased their lead to seven points. Seward continued to fight back and eventually regained the lead, 50-48. The lead was no match for the Reivers as they stole back the lead to end the third quarter.

A three point play by Seward started the fourth quarter off in a tie. The game remained tied for a while until the Lady Saints began to dominate and shut down their opponent, winning the game 72-65 in a final quarter come back.

Seward then went up against no. 20 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The game began with NEO winning the first quarter by just point due to a slow start by SCCC.

The Lady Saints were only able to tie the game, before a scoring drought for both teams occurred. Seward was able to come away with a 27-25 lead to head into halftime.

The third quarter was a lot better for Seward, as they kept NEO from regaining the lead. The game remained close for the whole time, but seward led by five going into the final quarter, 42-37.

With 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, NEO cut Seward’s lead to just one point. After a foul, the Lady Saints were able to score one more point to increase their lead to two and win the game. 51-49.

Seward County will take Thanksgiving break before returning to start season play in El Dorado against Butler Community College on Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m.