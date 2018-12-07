Finals week begins, happy studying!

Crusader Staff

Finals week for the fall 2018 semester begins Monday. Everyone is burning the midnight oil to get the last papers done and study for tests. The Crusader staff offers up a little humor to break up the stress with this parody of Jingle Bell Rock.

For more stress relief, don’t forget about the Moonlight Finals Breakfast on Dec. 10 in the SCCC cafeteria. The college president and vice-presidents will serve students study food from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Any student may attend, you don’t need a meal card.

To know when your finals are, download the schedule here – Academics_Fall 2018 Final Exam Schedule – or pick one up in the library.