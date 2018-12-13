It’s Winter Break … See you Jan. 14

Close Back to Article Back to Article It’s Winter Break … See you Jan. 14 It's winter break. Enjoy the holidays and time with family. Classes begin on Jan. 14. Crusader Staff It's winter break. Enjoy the holidays and time with family. Classes begin on Jan. 14. Crusader Staff

Crusader Staff It's winter break. Enjoy the holidays and time with family. Classes begin on Jan. 14.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Classes are over for the fall semester. Here are some important dates to remember while enjoying the holiday from school: Dec. 21 – Campus closed Jan. 2 – Campus offices open Jan. 12 – Student Living Center open Jan. 14 – Classes begin for day and night

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close