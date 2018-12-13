It’s Winter Break … See you Jan. 14
It's winter break. Enjoy the holidays and time with family. Classes begin on Jan. 14.
Crusader Staff
Classes are over for the fall semester. Here are some important dates to remember while enjoying the holiday from school:
Dec. 21 – Campus closed
Jan. 2 – Campus offices open
Jan. 12 – Student Living Center open
Jan. 14 – Classes begin for day and night
