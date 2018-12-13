The student news site of Seward County Community College

Nov. 1 – Nov. 30, 2018

Crusader Staff
December 13, 2018

The November Seward County Community College incident report is prepared by the campus security office. The reported incidents on campus for the month are:

Nov. 9, 2018: Possession of alcohol. Suspect fined $100, 10 hours community service and alcohol EDU.

Nov. 1 – Nov. 30, 2018