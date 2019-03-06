Feb. 1 – Feb. 28, 2019

Share on Google Plus

The February Seward County Community College incident report is prepared by the campus security office. The reported incidents for the month are:

Feb. 2, 2019: destruction of SCCC property. The suspect was referred to Administration.

Feb. 13, 2019: Trespassing. Suspect was referred to Law Enforcement.

Feb. 18, 2019: Vandalism of property. The suspect was referred to Administration.

Feb. 24, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100 dollars, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU .

Feb. 24, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250 dollars, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.

Feb. 25, 2019: Bullying. The suspect was referred to Administration.

Feb. 28, 2019: Accident. The suspect was referred to Law Enforcement.

Feb. 28, 2019: Simple assault. The suspect was referred to Administration.