Feb. 1 – Feb. 28, 2019
March 6, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The February Seward County Community College incident report is prepared by the campus security office. The reported incidents for the month are:
Feb. 2, 2019: destruction of SCCC property. The suspect was referred to Administration.
Feb. 13, 2019: Trespassing. Suspect was referred to Law Enforcement.
Feb. 18, 2019: Vandalism of property. The suspect was referred to Administration.
Feb. 24, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $100 dollars, 10 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU .
Feb. 24, 2019: Possession of alcohol. The suspect was fined $250 dollars, 20 hours of community service and referred to Alcohol EDU.
Feb. 25, 2019: Bullying. The suspect was referred to Administration.
Feb. 28, 2019: Accident. The suspect was referred to Law Enforcement.
Feb. 28, 2019: Simple assault. The suspect was referred to Administration.
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.