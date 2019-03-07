The student news site of Seward County Community College

Seward falls to the Lady Grizzlies at regional championship

Monica Gonzalez and Annette Meza
March 7, 2019

The Lady Saints lost to Butler Community College on March 6, competing for the Regional VI title with a score of 62-54, losing their streak of 24 games. The Lady Saints fell to 30-3 overall.

Throughout the game, the Lady Saints main struggles were shoot free throws and getting defensive rebounds.

During the beginning first quarter, Butler was ahead by 15 points, leaving the score 17-2. At the end of the first quarter, Butler had a lead of 20-6.  The Lady Saints stormed back in the second quarter behind Hernandez’s nine points, all on three pointers, as they held the Grizzlies to just four points to only trail 24-21 at the half.

The Lady Saints started the second half strong, leading by as many as six before the Grizzlies rallied and the game was tied at 40 after three quarters.

The teams battled back and forth in the fourth quarter. Butler opened a three-point lead, but Seward closed to within 55-54 with 1:41 remaining. The Lady Saints would not score again as the Grizzlies ended the game with a 7-0 run.

Lexi Hernandez had 19 points, Karolina Szydlowska scored 14 and Carla Covane added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Saints, who had their winning streak snapped at 24 games. The last team to beat them was the Grizzlies, who were also the only conference team to beat them.

The Grizzlies received an automatic bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament while the Lady Saints will have to wait until Monday to see if they will receive an at-large bid.

Gallery|3 Photos
Monica Gonzalez
Silvia Veloso, guard from Maputo, Mozambique drives in while looking for a post to drop off too but instead gets a layup to lead the Lady Saints over the Lady Grizzlies.

Seward falls to the Lady Grizzlies at regional championship